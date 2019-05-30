202
Nevada governor vetoes national popular vote compact

By The Associated Press May 30, 2019 3:46 pm 05/30/2019 03:46pm
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada will not join other U.S. states that have pledged their Electoral College votes to the presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote.

Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Thursday he had vetoed the measure, even though it had been approved by most Democrats in the Legislature.

Sisolak says the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact “could diminish the role of smaller states like Nevada in national electoral contests.”

More than a dozen states have agreed to put their votes toward the winner of the popular vote.

It was Sisolak’s first veto since taking office.

