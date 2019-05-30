202
Nebraska company suing ex-employee to get back $270K stolen

By The Associated Press May 30, 2019 11:02 am 05/30/2019 11:02am
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska woman sentenced to prison last month for embezzlement now is being sued by her former employer for the nearly $270,000 it says she stole over five years.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Nebraska Petroleum Marketers & Convenience Store Association filed the lawsuit last week against 35-year-old Kathleen Navratil, of Firth. The company says it wants a judge to order her to repay the $269,693 stolen from 2013 until 2018, when she was fired from her job as secretary, bookkeeper and account manager.

Navratil was sentenced last month to up to six years in prison after she pleaded guilty to theft.

