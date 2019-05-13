202
NBC’s new schedule for fall TV season

By The Associated Press May 13, 2019 12:34 am 05/13/2019 12:34am
This image released by NBC shows, from left, Joel Kim Booster, Poppy Liu, Samba Schutte, Kal Penn, Diana Marie Riva and Moses Storm in a scene from "Sunnyside." On Thursday night, where NBC sitcoms including "Cheers" and "Friends" ruled back in the 1980s and '90s, the network will introduce newcomers "Perfect Harmony" and "Sunnyside" to join returning comedies "Superstore" and "The Good Place" this fall. (Photo by: Colleen Hayes/NBC)

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC’s prime-time schedule for fall 2019:

Monday

8-10 p.m. — “The Voice”

10 p.m. — “Bluff City Law”

Tuesday

8 p.m. — “The Voice”

9 p.m. — “This Is Us”

10 p.m. — “New Amsterdam”

Wednesday

8 p.m. — “Chicago Med”

9 p.m. — “Chicago Fire”

10 p.m. — “Chicago P.D.”

Thursday

8 p.m. — “Superstore”

8:30 p.m. — “Perfect Harmony”

9 p.m. — “The Good Place”

9:30 p.m. — “Sunnyside”

10 p.m. — “Law & Order: SVU”

Friday

8 p.m. — “The Blacklist”

9-11 p.m. — “Dateline NBC”

Saturday

8-10 p.m. — “Dateline Saturday Night Mystery”

10 p.m. — “Saturday Night Live” (reruns)

Sunday

7 p.m. — “Football Night in America”

8:20 p.m. — “NBC Sunday Night Football”

