202
Home » National News » Navy reviewing wearing of…

Navy reviewing wearing of Trump patches aboard ship

By The Associated Press May 28, 2019 4:36 pm 05/28/2019 04:36pm
Share
U.S. President Donald Trump greets to U.S. servicemen at U.S. Navy multipurpose amphibious assault ship USS Wasp at the U.S. Navy's Yokosuka base in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Navy says it is reviewing whether service members violated Defense Department policy or regulations by wearing a uniform patch with the words “Make Aircrews Great Again” during President Donald Trump’s visit to their ship in Japan.

The phrase emblazoned on the patch, along with a likeness of Trump, is a play on his campaign slogan.

The military has uniform dress codes and regulations against partisan political acts while in uniform.

In a brief statement Tuesday, the Navy said only that the matter was under review by Navy leadership to ensure that the wearing of the patches did not violate policy or regulations.

Trump visited the USS Wasp assault ship on Tuesday before returning to Washington from four days in Japan.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News National News White House
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!