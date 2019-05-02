Navy officer sentenced for deadly California bridge crash

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A U.S. Navy petty officer whose pickup truck plunged off a bridge into a San Diego park, killing four people, has been sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison. Richard Sepolio,…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A U.S. Navy petty officer whose pickup truck plunged off a bridge into a San Diego park, killing four people, has been sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison.

Richard Sepolio, who wore his Navy uniform, apologized for the crash during his sentencing Thursday.

Prosecutors said Sepolio was doing more than 80 mph when his truck plunged over the Coronado Bridge in October 2016. It dropped about 60 feet onto crowded Chicano Park. Four people died and seven were injured.

Prosecutors say Sepolio had been drinking and was arguing with his then-girlfriend by phone moments before the accident. Sepolio testified that he lost control of the car while merging in traffic from a transition ramp.

The 27-year-old was convicted in February of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI causing injury.

