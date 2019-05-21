202
Home » National News » N Carolina woman sues…

N Carolina woman sues Project Veritas, founder for libel

By The Associated Press May 21, 2019 10:52 am 05/21/2019 10:52am
Share

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A trial over a lawsuit against right-wing group Project Veritas and its founder James O’Keefe is under way in North Carolina. At issue is how a woman who was struck in the face outside a 2016 Donald Trump campaign rally was portrayed in a video.

Jurors in Asheville were sequestered overnight to hear testimony Tuesday in Shirley Teter’s lawsuit. Police said the disabled woman was assaulted and knocked to the ground.

Project Veritas released a video a month later that described Teter as a paid Democratic operative aiming to provoke assaults by Trump supporters. Teter sued, saying that was untrue and the video sparked threatening online comments that caused her to fear for her safety.

Project Veritas has used disguises and hidden cameras to uncover supposed liberal bias and corruption.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!