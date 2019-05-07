202
Home » National News » N Carolina man accused…

N Carolina man accused of killing, dismembering roommates

By The Associated Press May 7, 2019 8:55 am 05/07/2019 08:55am
Share

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A grand jury indictment has revealed more about a grisly killing in North Carolina, where a man is accused of stabbing his roommates, chopping up their bodies, wrapping them in carpet and dumping them in the woods.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports 46-year-old Tyrone Donte Gladden was indicted Monday on charges of first-degree murder and dismembering human remains in order to conceal an unnatural death.

He’s accused of killing 40-year-old Devetta Carnetta Campbell and 36-year-old Gary Michael Craig Jr. in June 2017. Their families asked police to check the apartment that July. It was empty, stripped of its carpeting, but investigators found blood evidence, and then spotted a human torso in the woods nearby.

Gladden was arrested that August. His girlfriend told police he’d been researching “decomposing bodies” online.

___

Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!