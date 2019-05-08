202
Murder charge dismissed in 1986 slaying after DNA analysis

By The Associated Press May 8, 2019 9:18 am 05/08/2019 09:18am
PAW PAW, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve dismissed a first-degree murder charge against a man in a 1986 cold case slaying in southwestern Michigan following new DNA analysis.

Michael Leon Curry was charged in March in Van Buren County in the 1986 strangulation of 59-year-old Wilda Wilkinson in her Bangor home. Chief Assistant Prosecutor Keith Robinson said Tuesday the charge was dismissed at the end of April “based on new information” and “to allow for further investigation.”

The charge was dismissed without prejudice, meaning Curry could be charged later. Robinson didn’t release more details, citing the ongoing investigation into Wilkinson’s death.

Curry, who police said had earlier confessed to the killing , had been living in California. He was brought to Michigan and jailed, but has since been released.

