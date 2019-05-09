202
Home » National News » MTV launches 'Save Our…

MTV launches ‘Save Our Moms’ campaign to combat mortality

By The Associated Press May 9, 2019 10:24 am 05/09/2019 10:24am
Share
FILE - In this April 10, 2019 file photo, Lena Waithe attends "The Chi" FYC Event at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles. MTV is launching a campaign aimed at stemming the rise of maternal mortality in the U.S. The launch of “Save Our Moms” on Thursday, May 9 comes as Mother’s Day approaches and will feature original content and educational resources across all MTV platforms. The centerpiece will feature a video produced by Waithe’s Protest Art Productions and directed by “HALA” filmmaker Minhal Baig. In a statement, Waithe says every mother deserves the right to go home with their child. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — MTV is launching a campaign aimed at stemming the rise of maternal mortality in the U.S.

Thursday’s launch of “Save Our Moms” comes as Mother’s Day approaches and will feature original content and educational resources across all MTV platforms.

The centerpiece will feature a video produced by actress Lena Waithe’s Protest Art Productions and directed by “HALA” filmmaker Minhal Baig. Waithe says in a statement every mother deserves the right to go home with their child.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds about 700 women die of pregnancy-related problems in the U.S. each year. However, black women were more than three times more likely to die than white women.

Researchers have found 60% of all pregnancy-related deaths can be prevented with better health care and support.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Health & Fitness News Living News National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!