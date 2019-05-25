202
Mourners gather for Chicago woman whose baby cut from womb

By The Associated Press May 25, 2019 5:08 pm 05/25/2019 05:08pm
Hundreds of mourners, some carrying flowers and balloons, have gathered for the funeral of a Chicago woman who authorities say was strangled and her baby cut from her womb.

Nineteen-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez was remembered as a tireless, loving mother at the funeral Saturday in suburban Chicago.

Julie Contreras with the League of Young Latin American Citizens says Ochoa-Lopez went down fighting and that her baby boy, who is hospitalized in grave condition, is a miracle.

Prosecutors say Clarisa Figueroa claimed she had given birth to the baby when she took him to a hospital on April 23. Figueroa and her adult daughter have been charged with murder in Ochoa-Lopez’s death.

Activists are calling for a state law requiring hospitals to verify the identities of babies after reported home births.

Topics:
chicago Marlen Ochoa-Lopez National News
