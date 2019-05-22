Driver saved after plunge off remote Napa road

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Northern California rescuers pulled a woman from a car that plunged 450 feet (137 meters) down a cliff. The car was prevented from falling another 800 feet (244 meters) when it…

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Northern California rescuers pulled a woman from a car that plunged 450 feet (137 meters) down a cliff.

The car was prevented from falling another 800 feet (244 meters) when it hit a tree Tuesday in Napa.

A California Highway Patrol flight officer and paramedic tells the Napa Valley Register it was fortunate a bicyclist witnessed the plunge off the remote road because otherwise it’s likely no one would have spotted the wreck on the wooded mountainside.

The cyclist called 911 and climbed down the slope to reach the 20-year-old victim.

A helicopter lowered paramedics through a narrow gap in the tree cover, removed the car’s windshield and hoisted the woman out.

The newspaper reported that Karla Hernandez-Zambrano suffered major unspecified injuries and was in stable condition in a hospital.

Information from: The Napa Valley Register, http://www.napavalleyregister.com

