202
Home » National News » Mother of missing Texas…

Mother of missing Texas girl wants to hope she’s alive

By The Associated Press May 18, 2019 4:54 pm 05/18/2019 04:54pm
Share
This undated photo released by the Houston Police Department shows Maleah Davis. Houston police are trying to determine what happened to the 4-year-old girl after the ex-fiance of her mother said she was taken by men who released him and his 2-year-old son after abducting them as well. An Amber Alert was issued Sunday morning, May 7, 2019, for Maleah Davis. (Houston Police Department via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — The mother of a 4-year-old Texas girl who hasn’t been seen for weeks says she wants to hope her daughter is still alive.

Brittany Bowens told KTRK television Friday that she may never know what really happened to Maleah Davis but that “as a mother” she wants to hold onto hope.

Bowens’ former fiancé, Derion Vence, reported the girl missing in early May, saying she’d been abducted after he pulled over on a Houston highway. Police later said the story didn’t add up.

After days of searching for the girl, police arrested Vence on a charge of tampering with evidence, specifically a human corpse. Authorities have not said he killed Maleah, but investigators found blood in Vence’s apartment and search dogs detected the scent of human decomposition in his car.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!