Mother charged with murder in fatal stabbing of infant

By The Associated Press May 3, 2019 1:12 pm 05/03/2019 01:12pm
LITTLE FERRY, N.J. (AP) — A mother accused of fatally stabbing her infant in the family’s northern New Jersey home has been charged with murder.

Hiralbahen Bhavsar also faces a weapons count stemming from the child’s death.

Bergen County prosecutors say the 29-year-old Little Ferry woman called 911 Thursday evening and said she was having a medical emergency at her apartment.

Responding officers found several of Bhavsar’s family members in the apartment, but she was inside a locked bedroom. She eventually came out, and officers then found the child dead from what appeared to be stabbing injuries.

The child’s age and sex have not been released, but prosecutors said the victim as an infant.

It wasn’t immediately known Friday if Bhavsar has retained an attorney.

