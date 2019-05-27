202
Home » National News » More showers raise flooding…

More showers raise flooding fears in Oklahoma, Arkansas

By The Associated Press May 27, 2019 11:24 am 05/27/2019 11:24am
Share
People stand in the middle of Rogers Avenue and look out over the flooded Massard Creek at the intersection of Meandering Way and Rogers Avenue, in Fort Smith, Ark., Saturday, May 25, 2019. (Jamie Mitchell/The Southwest Times Record via AP)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Soaked areas of Oklahoma and Arkansas are forecast to receive more rain, increasing flooding concerns along the already swollen Arkansas River.

Tulsa County officials say some residents west of Tulsa have already evacuated their homes due to flooding. Downstream in Fort Smith, Arkansas, officials say flooding has closed roads and flooded buildings.

The National Weather Service says floodwaters are projected to crest Monday at more than 23 feet (7 meters) in Tulsa, near the record 25 feet (7.6 feet) set in 1984.

At Fort Smith, the river on Sunday reached 38.2 feet (11.6 meters) and surpassed the historic crest of 38.1 (11.6 meters) in April 1945.

The National Weather Service says a storm system will move into the central Plains Tuesday, bringing showers and thunderstorms across Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!