202
Home » National News » Mom accused of doing…

Mom accused of doing drugs, passing out in front of kids

By The Associated Press May 8, 2019 6:13 am 05/08/2019 06:13am
Share

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a West Virginia mom who passed out in a McDonald’s bathroom after doing drugs in front of her kids has been charged with child neglect.

WCHS-TV reports Tuesday that 32-year-old Sarah Parker is facing charges of child neglect resulting in injury after the incident on Saturday.

The station cites police and says Parker snorted the drugs through her nose before losing consciousness. Police say her 2- and 3-year-old kids were in the bathroom with her when she passed out.

A criminal complaint obtained by the station says marijuana and multiple glass pipes were found in her purse. A knife and a can of mace were also found on the floor next to Parker.

She’s currently jailed on a $10,000 cash bond. Her attorney didn’t return a voicemail.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!