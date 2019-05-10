202
Home » National News » Missing man's body found…

Missing man’s body found in container at Philadelphia home

By The Associated Press May 10, 2019 10:37 am 05/10/2019 10:37am
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say the body of a 70-year-old man reported missing in Philadelphia has been found in a large plastic storage container in a city home.

But it’s not yet known what caused his death or how he ended up in the container.

WPVI-TV reports Robert Derer’s relatives had reported him missing after they couldn’t contact him for three days, and his body was discovered Thursday night.

Derer did not live in the home where he was found but was a frequent visitor.

Authorities reportedly saw some things at the residence that made them suspicious, so they obtained a search warrant and soon found the body.

Police told WPVI they were questioning a 25-year-old man in connection to the death, but further details were not disclosed.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!