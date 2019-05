Milwaukee to pay $2M to family of man who died in squad car

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The city of Milwaukee will pay $2 million to the family of a man who died in the back of a police squad car in 2011. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the…

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the family of Derek Williams agreed to settle its civil lawsuit, with the money going to Williams’ three children.

Jon Safran, an attorney for the family, says the settlement means the city is being held accountable for Williams’ death.

The 22-year-old Williams had been arrested after fleeing police investigating a suspected robbery, and a police report said an officer placed his knee on Williams’ back during the arrest. Squad car video showed him handcuffed in the back of a squad car, struggling to breathe and begging for help.

No officers were charged or disciplined in the case.

