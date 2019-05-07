202
Home » National News » Milwaukee to pay $2M…

Milwaukee to pay $2M to family of man who died in squad car

By The Associated Press May 7, 2019 12:53 pm 05/07/2019 12:53pm
Share

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The city of Milwaukee will pay $2 million to the family of a man who died in the back of a police squad car in 2011.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the family of Derek Williams agreed to settle its civil lawsuit, with the money going to Williams’ three children.

Jon Safran, an attorney for the family, says the settlement means the city is being held accountable for Williams’ death.

The 22-year-old Williams had been arrested after fleeing police investigating a suspected robbery, and a police report said an officer placed his knee on Williams’ back during the arrest. Squad car video showed him handcuffed in the back of a squad car, struggling to breathe and begging for help.

No officers were charged or disciplined in the case.

___

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!