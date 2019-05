By The Associated Press

EL RENO, Okla. (AP) — Mayor says 2 people confirmed dead after likely tornado roars through Oklahoma town and destroys hotel, causes damage.

EL RENO, Okla. (AP) — Mayor says 2 people confirmed dead after likely tornado roars through Oklahoma town and destroys hotel, causes damage.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.