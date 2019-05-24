202
Marshal, officers kill fugitive outside Florida mosque

By The Associated Press May 24, 2019 2:18 pm 05/24/2019 02:18pm
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A U.S. marshal’s task force fatally shot a fugitive wanted for attempted murder outside a Florida mosque.

The marshal for South Florida, Gadyaces Serralta, told reporters a deputy marshal and officers from the Fort Lauderdale and Plantation police departments confronted the man Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the Masjid Al-Iman Mosque.

Serralta said the man got out of his car with a gun and the deputy marshal and officers opened fire. The man died at the scene. He was from central Florida but his name wasn’t immediately released. No one from law enforcement was injured. Further details weren’t immediately available.

Council on American Islamic Relations spokesman Wilfredo Ruiz said the man wasn’t known to the mosque members.

