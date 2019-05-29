Markets Right Now: Stocks extend losses in midday trading

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local): 11:45 a.m. Stocks are extending their losses in midday trading on Wall Street, keeping the market on track for its first…

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are extending their losses in midday trading on Wall Street, keeping the market on track for its first monthly loss since December.

Technology companies were again leading the way lower on Wednesday, reflecting increasing unease among investors that those companies could bear the brunt of worsening trade tensions with China.

Microsoft lost 1.5% and chipmaker Nvidia fell 2.7%.

Canada Goose, which makes luxury down coats, plunged 26.5% and Abercrombie & Fitch sank 25%. Both companies issued weak sales forecasts.

The S&P 500 lost 33 points, or 1.2%, to 2,768.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 372 points, or 1.5%, to 24,972. The Nasdaq fell 95 points, or 1.2%, to 7,512.

Bond yields continued to fall as investors favored lower-risk assets. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.21%

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are getting off to a weak start on Wall Street led by drops in technology and health care companies.

Chipmaker Nvidia slumped 2.2% in early trading Wednesday and drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb gave up 1.6%.

Canada Goose Holdings, which makes high-end winter coats, plummeted 21.3% after giving a weak revenue forecast for next year.

Fashion company Capri Holdings, whose brands include Michael Kors, gave up 9.7% after also issuing a weak forecast.

The S&P 500 index lost 20 points, or 0.8%, to 2,780.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 189 points, or 0.8%, to 25,151. The Nasdaq fell 72 points, or 1%, to 7,535.

Bond yields continued to fall as investors favored lower-risk assets. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.23%

