202
Home » National News » Manslaughter charge in death…

Manslaughter charge in death of nurse hit by stray bullet

By The Associated Press May 6, 2019 4:46 pm 05/06/2019 04:46pm
Share

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A 37-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter, accused of fatally shooting a woman bystander on Bourbon Street while fighting for a security guard’s weapon.

Police had arrested Louis Barnes on a second-degree murder charge after the shooting Feb. 24. However, the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Monday that prosecutors found murder could not be proved beyond reasonable doubt and brought the lesser charge instead.

Friday’s bill of information also charged Barnes with attempted second-degree murder and a firearms violation. Barnes’ bond is set at $1.5 million.

The statement says 36-year-old nurse Julie Couvillon (KOO-vee-yanh) was hit in the neck by a stray bullet as the guard tried to eject Barnes from a restaurant.

Barnes’ public defender said he could not comment.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!