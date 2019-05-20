202
Home » National News » Man who used seniors…

Man who used seniors to scam Medicare gets 19 months

By The Associated Press May 20, 2019 3:11 pm 05/20/2019 03:11pm
Share

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A Virginia man who defrauded Medicare in a scheme using bogus DNA tests has been sentenced to prison.

A federal judge in New Jersey sentenced Kenneth Johnson to 19 months on Monday. The 39-year-old Lorton resident had pleaded guilty to two conspiracy counts.

Johnson also must pay $525,000 in restitution and forfeit $525,000. Two co-conspirators also have been sentenced.

The three used a nonprofit, The Good Samaritans of America, to gain access to senior housing complexes. A criminal complaint alleged the group lured residents to presentations by offering free ice cream.

The seniors were told the tests would help them guard against heart attacks, cancer and other illnesses.

The defendants allegedly found health care providers on Craigslist who would authorize the tests even though they hadn’t examined the patients.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!