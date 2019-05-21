202
Home » National News » Man who died while…

Man who died while working on sign in Indiana was crushed

By The Associated Press May 21, 2019 7:45 am 05/21/2019 07:45am
Share

DYER, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an Illinois man who died while working on a sign at a restaurant in northwestern Indiana was accidentally pinned and crushed.

Police in Dyer issued an update Monday on the investigation into the death of 62-year-old Terry Mirkov of Crete, Illinois.

Mirkov was pronounced dead after crews responded Sunday to Pop’s Italian Beef & Sausage to a call about a possible electrocution. Police say a review of surveillance video, however, determined that Mirkov was working in a lift bucket attached to a van when the unoccupied van rolled, pinning him against the sign.

Police believe the van, which was running, slipped out of gear and into reverse. Mirkov had internal injuries and the Lake County coroner’s office in its preliminary report classified the death as an accident.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!