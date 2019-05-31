202
Home » National News » Man who confessed to…

Man who confessed to killing 11-year-old sentenced to life

By The Associated Press May 31, 2019 3:54 pm 05/31/2019 03:54pm
Share
Andreas Erazo leaves State Superior Court Judge David Bauman's courtroom Friday, May 31, 2019, in Freehold, N.J., after he was sentenced to a life prison term for the murder of 11-year-old Abbiegail Smith. (Thomas P Costello/The Asbury Park Press via AP, Pool)

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who admitted to raping and killing his 11-year-old neighbor was sentenced to life in prison Friday, three months after pleading guilty on the eve of his trial.

Twenty-year-old Andreas Erazo will have to serve 85% of his sentence, or roughly 64 years, before being eligible for parole, under terms of his sentence.

Andreas Erazo pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated sexual assault in February in the death of Abbiegail Smith in Keansburg, Monmouth County.

Smith was reported missing on the evening of July 12, 2017. Investigators found her body the next morning wrapped in a comforter on a roof near the apartment building where she and Erazo lived.

Erazo initially claimed he fatally stabbed the girl because he thought she was an intruder. He later conceded that was false and confessed he raped and killed her.

Smith’s father, Kenroy Smith, lives in Jamaica where he was deported in 2001 after a marijuana arrest. He and Abbiegail’s sister, Kennish Smith, were denied temporary visas to attend the girl’s funeral, despite Kenroy Smith’s public plea to President Donald Trump. At the time, the State Department said it is prohibited by law from disclosing details about individual visa cases.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!