Man waved box cutter, called bus passenger ‘terrorist’

By The Associated Press May 16, 2019 3:14 pm 05/16/2019 03:14pm
PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — A man caught on video calling another man a terrorist and waving a box cutter at him aboard a bus in New Jersey has been charged with bias intimidation.

Paramus police say Victor Colon also faces counts of making terroristic threats and aggravated assault with a weapon.

Colon was arrested Wednesday night, hours after authorities released video and audio of the May 2 encounter on a Spanish Enterprise Transportation bus traveling on a Paramus highway.

Colon allegedly asked the man if he was Indian, then said his family had killed Colon’s father and that the victim was a terrorist and responsible for 9/11. Police say Colon’s father was not killed in the attacks.

Colon was being held pending a bail hearing. It wasn’t known Thursday if the 51-year-old Hackensack man has retained an attorney.

National News
