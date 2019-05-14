202
Home » National News » Man sentenced in wife's…

Man sentenced in wife’s death; some remains found in cement

By The Associated Press May 14, 2019 11:38 am 05/14/2019 11:38am
Share

DETROIT (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 27 to 40 years in prison for the slaying of his wife, whose remains were found in suburban Detroit , including some embedded in cement.

WDIV-TV reports 30-year-old Gregory McQueen of Detroit was sentenced Tuesday after earlier pleading guilty to second-degree murder and mutilation of a body.

He apologized, saying “my actions were not intentional.”

Human bones were found in August 2018 in Ecorse and prosecutors say more bones and clothing soon were discovered. In September 2018, police found large pieces of cement with embedded human remains that were later identified as belonging to 28-year-old Alisha McQueen.

The mother of five was reported missing by a relative in March 2018. Prosecutors say the couple lived apart at the time she was reported missing.

___

Information from: WDIV-TV, http://www.clickondetroit.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!