202
Home » National News » Man pleads guilty to…

Man pleads guilty to slaying, placing remains in freezer

By The Associated Press May 31, 2019 8:40 am 05/31/2019 08:40am
Share

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to murder, corpse abuse and other charges in the killing and dismemberment of his former girlfriend, whose remains were found in a freezer.

Thirty-three-year-old Arturo Novoa entered his pleas Thursday on dozens of felony counts in the Youngstown-area case.

Messages seeking comment were left with Novoa’s attorneys.

Novoa was charged in the slaying of 28-year-old Shannon Graves, whose limbs were found in July 2017 in a freezer at a property in Campbell (CAM’-uhl), just outside Youngstown.

His sentencing is scheduled for June 14.

In a related case, prosecutors are asking a judge to vacate a plea deal for a woman charged with helping hide the remains. They allege she lied to investigators and violated the deal.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!