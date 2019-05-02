202
Man pleads guilty in rape of Connecticut college student

By The Associated Press May 2, 2019 3:52 pm 05/02/2019 03:52pm
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A man who fled to Mexico after authorities identified him as a suspect in the rape of a Connecticut university student has pleaded guilty to multiple charges.

The Connecticut Post reports 29-year-old Edibaldo Duran pleaded guilty Thursday to home invasion and aggravated first-degree sexual assault for the September 2014 attack on the Sacred Heart University student.

He faces 20 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced July 12.

Authorities say Duran broke into the victim’s apartment while she was still asleep and raped her.

Police released a sketch of the suspect based on the victim’s description and two witnesses later identified the sketch as Duran.

Police tracked Duran to JFK airport, but his plane was gone by the time they arrived. He was later found in Puebla, Mexico.

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com

National News
