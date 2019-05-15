202
Home » National News » Man pleads guilty in…

Man pleads guilty in $30M mail scam targeting elderly

By The Associated Press May 15, 2019 1:38 pm 05/15/2019 01:38pm
Share

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man has pleaded guilty in a direct-mail scam that stole more than $30 million from the elderly and others by promoting non-existent prizes.

Federal prosecutors say that for six years, Shaun Sullivan, of Merrick, and the scam’s ringleader, Tully Lovisa, of Huntington Station, convinced mail recipients to send fees of $20 to $25 to claim prizes.

At most, the victims got back a $1 check.

According to Newsday , shell companies and aliases were used to disguise the men’s involvement and mailings were signed by non-existent people with official-sounding titles.

Sullivan pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Lovisa pleaded guilty in October to similar charges and awaits sentencing.

___

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!