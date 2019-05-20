202
Man gets life in shooting deaths of 3 inside Detroit eatery

By The Associated Press May 20, 2019 11:47 am 05/20/2019 11:47am
DETROIT (AP) — A man convicted in the fatal shootings of three other men inside a Detroit fast food restaurant has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Thirty-year-old William Wilbourn-Little of Detroit was given the mandatory punishment on Monday after earlier being convicted of three counts of first-degree murder and two gun charges. Wilbourn-Little apologized in court to the “mothers involved” but maintains his innocence.

Police have said two men wearing masks walked up to a White Castle on Detroit’s west side in September and fired shots inside the restaurant before fleeing on foot. Authorities say 25-year-old Rashawn Harrington, 24-year-old Trevaughn Anthony, and 20-year-old DeShawn Gadson were pronounced dead at the scene.

A second defendant is jailed on murder and other charges in the case.

