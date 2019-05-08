202
Man gets life for killing West Texas college student

By The Associated Press May 8, 2019 9:43 pm 05/08/2019 09:43pm
LOCKHART, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury has sentenced a 28-year-old man to life imprisonment for the murder of a college student.

The jury in Caldwell County in Central Texas sentenced Robert Fabian on Wednesday, one day after finding him guilty of murder and evidence tampering in the death of 21-year-old Zuzu Verk.

She was a Fort Worth-area woman and a student at Sul Ross State University in the West Texas town of Alpine. She was dating Fabian at the time of her disappearance in October 2016. Her remains were found the following February in a remote shallow grave near Alpine and identified through dental records.

A judge previously ordered the trial moved from Brewster County in West Texas to in Caldwell County, south of Austin, citing pretrial publicity.

National News
