Man gets 40 years for starting shooting that killed boy

By The Associated Press May 20, 2019 5:44 pm 05/20/2019 05:44pm
MIAMI (AP) — A 21-year-old Florida man has been sentenced to four decades in prison for starting a gunfight that killed a 6-year-old boy.

The Miami Herald reports Irwen Pressley was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to murder.

Miami-Dade police say Pressley and two other young men targeted a rival at the Blue Lake Village Apartments in February 2016. Authorities say Pressley fired at the other man, who fled and fired back. Other people also began to shoot.

A stray bullet hit King Carter, who had been walking to a nearby store. Protest marches were held following his slaying.

Pressley’s getaway driver, Leonard Adams, was sentenced to a year of house arrest after he cooperated with prosecutors. Another man, who claimed he didn’t fire because his gun jammed, was sentenced to five years.

Topics:
National News
