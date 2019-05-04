202
Home » National News » Man freed from prison…

Man freed from prison after 30 years charged again with rape

By The Associated Press May 4, 2019 12:49 pm 05/04/2019 12:49pm
Share

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who spent three decades in prison for a rape he says he did not commit before being freed in 2016 is now accused by police of raping a woman in January.

The Republican newspaper reports 50-year-old George Perrot is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Essex Superior Court on rape and other charges in connection with a Jan. 4 incident in Lawrence. He has pleaded not guilty.

Perrot is being held without bail. It’s not clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

Perrot was convicted and sent to prison on allegations he raped a 78-year-old woman in Springfield in 1985 when he was 17. But he was freed in 2016 based on flawed testimony about microscopic hair evidence.

___

Information from: The Springfield (Mass.) Republican, http://www.masslive.com/news/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!