202
Home » National News » Man dies in 3rd…

Man dies in 3rd fatal Alaska plane crash in 8 days

By The Associated Press May 22, 2019 1:57 pm 05/22/2019 01:57pm
Share

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska authorities say a 75-year-old man died after he became trapped inside a small plane that crashed in Prince William Sound.

The death of William Resinger of Palmer marks the third fatal plane crash in aircraft-reliant Alaska in eight days. Altogether, nine people have died since a May 13 midair collision of two sightseeing planes killed six.

Alaska State Troopers say Resinger was among two passengers in a plane piloted by 56-year-old Scott Johannes of Wasilla when the crash occurred Tuesday during an attempted landing in Cascade Bay.

The Coast Guard says good Samaritan rescuers picked up those on board the Cessna A185F Skywagon.

Troopers say Resinger was extricated, but lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.

Johannes and the surviving passenger were flown to an Anchorage hospital. Their conditions were not disclosed.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Living News National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!