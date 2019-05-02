202
Man convicted in shooting deaths of 3 inside Detroit eatery

By The Associated Press May 2, 2019 2:56 pm 05/02/2019 02:56pm
DETROIT (AP) — A jury has convicted a Detroit man in the fatal shootings of three other men inside a fast-food restaurant.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says 30-year-old William Wilbourn-Little was found guilty Thursday in circuit court of three counts of first-degree murder and two gun charges.

Police have said two men wearing masks walked up to a White Castle on Detroit’s west side just after midnight on Sept. 9 and fired shots inside the restaurant before fleeing on foot. Authorities say 25-year-old Rashawn Harrington, 24-year-old Trevaughn Anthony and 20-year-old DeShawn Gadson were pronounced dead at the scene.

Wilbourn-Little’s sentencing is scheduled for May 16.

National News
