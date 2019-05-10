202
Man convicted in model’s death says ‘justice was served’

By The Associated Press May 10, 2019 9:26 am 05/10/2019 09:26am
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2018 file photo, Jonathan Harris, who is accused of killing model Christina Carlin-Kraft in her home in August, is escorted into Magisterial District Court for a hearing in Ardmore, Pa. Harris has been convicted of murder. He told reporters that he believed “justice was served” as he was led out of the courtroom late Thursday, May 9, 2019. The verdict carries a mandatory life sentence. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man has been convicted of murder in the strangulation of a model in one of Philadelphia’s affluent suburbs.

Jonathan Harris told reporters that he believed “justice was served” as he was led out of the courtroom late Thursday. The verdict carries a mandatory life sentence.

The 31-year-old Johnstown man was also found guilty of kidnapping, possession of an instrument of a crime and strangulation. The jury deliberated for nearly six hours before reaching its verdict.

Officials have said Christina Carlin-Kraft took a ride-hailing service to Philadelphia, met 31-year-old Harris and the two later returned to her Ardmore apartment. Carlin-Kraft’s body was found in her bloodstained bedroom that evening.

Carlin-Kraft’s modeling profile lists photo shoots for Vanity Fair, Victoria’s Secret, Playboy and Maxim.

