Man charged with murder in death of Georgia professor

ATLANTA (AP) — A man is charged with murder in the death of a University of Georgia professor at a central Georgia home where authorities say the homeowner apparently killed himself after investigators arrived. An…

ATLANTA (AP) — A man is charged with murder in the death of a University of Georgia professor at a central Georgia home where authorities say the homeowner apparently killed himself after investigators arrived.

An incident report from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded around 1 a.m. Sunday to a call reporting a woman found unresponsive in a hot tub at a Milledgeville home.

The report says the 69-year-old homeowner, Sydney Clark Heindel, and 41-year-old Marcus Allen Lillard were performing CPR on 43-year-old Marianne Shockley. Lillard told deputies Shockley was his girlfriend.

Emergency medical personnel declared Shockley dead.

The report says that while investigators were there, Heindel fatally shot himself.

The sheriff’s office says Lillard faces charges including murder in Shockley’s death. It wasn’t clear if he had an attorney.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.