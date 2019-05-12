202
Home » National News » Man charged in fatal…

Man charged in fatal attack on Appalachian Trail

By The Associated Press May 12, 2019 1:43 pm 05/12/2019 01:43pm
76 Shares

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — Federal authorities say a Massachusetts man has been arrested in an attack on the Appalachian Trail that left one person dead and another severely injured.

U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen said in a news release Sunday that 30-year-old James L. Jordan of West Yarmouth, Massachusetts, was arrested early Saturday and charged with murder and assault.

The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Saturday that two hikers reported a man with a machete was attacking people. The federal release doesn’t identify the weapon but describes the attack as a “deadly stabbing.”

Authorities say the federal charges against Jordan will be filed officially on Monday and Jordan will have a first appearance in U.S. District Court in Abingdon.

It wasn’t clear Sunday if Jordan has an attorney.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!