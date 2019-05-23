202
Man charged in death of daughter he mistook for intruder

By The Associated Press May 23, 2019 8:16 pm 05/23/2019 08:16pm
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina have charged a man with killing his daughter, whom he mistook for a potential intruder.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says 43-year-old Jermaine Pressley faces charges of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and three counts of felon in possession of a firearm, in addition to drug charges.

Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jimmy Bolt said in a statement that Pressley heard someone trying to enter his home, so he shot through a door.

Deputies said officers responding to the shooting early Sunday found heroin and cocaine in Pressley’s Greenville home.

The coroner’s office says the gunfire fatally wounded 23-year-old Nadeja Jermainequa Pressley.

Pressley is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center. It’s not immediately clear if he has a lawyer.

