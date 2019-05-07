202
Home » National News » Man arrested, 3 others…

Man arrested, 3 others sought in downtown Detroit shooting

By The Associated Press May 7, 2019 12:40 pm 05/07/2019 12:40pm
Share

DETROIT (AP) — One man has been arrested and three others are being sought in connection with a weekend shooting of three other men in Detroit’s popular downtown entertainment district.

Police Chief James Craig said Tuesday that the suspect in custody is 23 and lives in Livonia, west of Detroit. Another suspect is 26 and lives in Farmington Hills, northwest of the Detroit. The other two suspects also live outside Detroit.

Shots were fired about 11:55 p.m. Sunday into a crowd in Greektown. Surveillance video helped police identify the suspects who fled.

Craig said the victims — ages 32, 24 and 23 — are recovering from their wounds.

He told reporters the shooting is believed to be over a previous shooting and could involve “gang members who primarily reside outside Detroit.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!