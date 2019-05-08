202
Man accused of killing wife in front of children arrested

By The Associated Press May 8, 2019 11:48 am 05/08/2019 11:48am
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man accused of killing his wife in front of her children has been arrested.

The U.S. Marshals service said in a statement that Michael McKinnie was taken into custody Tuesday on warrants for murder, reckless endangerment and felon in possession of a firearm.

News outlets report he is accused of fatally shooting 32-year-old LaTarica Stripling on April 25 in Memphis in front of her two children. Police records show a history of domestic violence between McKinnie and Stripling.

McKinnie is being held at the Shelby County Jail. It wasn’t clear whether he has an attorney.

National News
