Man accused of Governor’s Mansion break-in released on bail

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The man accused of breaking into the Louisiana Governor’s Mansion has been released from jail on $32,000 bail.

Reynard T. Green told The Associated Press on Wednesday he is seeking legal advice and declined to discuss his arrest.

He said he has not yet spoken to an attorney about the counts of burglary, trespassing and criminal property damage he faces.

Booking records show Green was released from jail May 2.

He was taken into custody April 17 after authorities said he was found asleep on a couch in the Governor’s Mansion. Green also is accused of breaking an antique table.

State Police have not said how Green allegedly broke into the building.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has declined to say whether he and his wife were home at the time.

