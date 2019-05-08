202
Home » National News » Man accused of Governor's…

Man accused of Governor’s Mansion break-in released on bail

By The Associated Press May 8, 2019 5:39 pm 05/08/2019 05:39pm
Share

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The man accused of breaking into the Louisiana Governor’s Mansion has been released from jail on $32,000 bail.

Reynard T. Green told The Associated Press on Wednesday he is seeking legal advice and declined to discuss his arrest.

He said he has not yet spoken to an attorney about the counts of burglary, trespassing and criminal property damage he faces.

Booking records show Green was released from jail May 2.

He was taken into custody April 17 after authorities said he was found asleep on a couch in the Governor’s Mansion. Green also is accused of breaking an antique table.

State Police have not said how Green allegedly broke into the building.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has declined to say whether he and his wife were home at the time.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!