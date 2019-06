By The Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers pass a strict ban on abortion as early as six weeks of pregnancy, without rape or incest exceptions.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers pass a strict ban on abortion as early as six weeks of pregnancy, without rape or incest exceptions.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.