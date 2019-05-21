Lawyer, vintner plead guilty in college admissions case

202
By The Associated Press May 21, 2019 3:50 pm 05/21/2019 03:50pm
Gordon Caplan, center, arrives at federal court Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Boston, where he is scheduled to plead guilty to charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — A New York lawyer and a Napa Valley vintner have admitted to participating in the college admissions bribery scheme.

Gordon Caplan and Agustin Huneeus Jr. pleaded guilty Tuesday in Boston federal court.

Caplan was co-chairman of the prominent law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher. The Greenwich, Connecticut, resident was charged with paying $75,000 to get someone to correct the answers on his daughter’s ACT exam after she took it.

Huneeus’ family owns vineyards in California’s Napa Valley and in Oregon. Authorities say he agreed to pay $300,000 to rig his daughter’s SAT score and have her designated as a water polo recruit to the University of Southern California.

They are among 14 parents who have agreed to plead guilty. Actress Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty last week.

