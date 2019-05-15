202
Kidnap victim Jayme Closs honored by Wisconsin Assembly

By The Associated Press May 15, 2019 2:51 pm 05/15/2019 02:51pm
Kidnapping victim Jayme Closs, second from left, appears with her family and supporters to receive a "hometown hero" award from the Wisconsin Assembly on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Closs escaped in January after her parents were killed and she was held captive for three months in a remote cabin. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A 13-year-old teenager who was held prisoner in a Wisconsin cabin for three months before escaping her abductor is being honored by state lawmakers as a “hometown hero.”

Jayme Closs appeared with family members and friends to receive her honor in the Assembly chamber on Wednesday. It was the most public appearance to date for Jayme, who escaped her kidnapper in January.

Her aunt, Jen Smith, accepted the award and said Jayme’s bravery and spirit are inspiring. Jayme stood behind her aunt but did not speak.

The FBI also posted pictures on social media of Jayme in the Capitol posing with her award.

Jake Patterson has pleaded guilty to kidnapping Jayme and killing her parents on Oct. 15. He faces life in prison when sentenced on May 24.

