Kelly Clarkson had appendix removed after hosting awards

By The Associated Press May 3, 2019 7:28 am 05/03/2019 07:28am
Kelly Clarkson performs "Broken & Beautiful" at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kelly Clarkson had her appendix removed soon after hosting the Billboard Music Awards.

The 37-year-old tweeted she “may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain.” She flew home to Los Angeles after Wednesday night’s show in Las Vegas and had surgery on Thursday.

Despite the pain, Clarkson performed her new song, “Broken & Beautiful,” and opened the awards show with a medley of some of the year’s biggest hits. It was the second year in a row that she hosted the awards.

Clarkson tweeted she’s “feeling awesome.”

She closed her tweet with a hashtag of the showbiz mantra: “TheShowMustGoOn.”

