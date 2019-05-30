202
Home » National News » Kansas doctor to pay…

Kansas doctor to pay near $6M settlement for false billings

By The Associated Press May 30, 2019 10:18 am 05/30/2019 10:18am
Share

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Wichita cardiologist has agreed to pay $5.8 million to settle claims that he and his medical group improperly billed federal health care programs for medically unnecessary cardiac stent procedures.

The Justice Department said in a news release Thursday that Joseph Galichia and his medical group, Galichia Medical Group, also agreed to be banned for three years from participation in any federal health care program, such as Medicaid and Medicare.

Prosecutors say Galichia and his group knowingly submitted false billings from 2008 through 2014 for surgically implanted coronary stents that were not medically necessary. The billings were submitted to Medicare, the Defense Health Agency, and the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program.

The Justice Department says it’s the government’s third such settlement with Galichia and his medical group since 2000.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!