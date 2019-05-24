202
Clarification: Kansas-Telemedicine Abortions story

By The Associated Press May 24, 2019 5:48 pm 05/24/2019 05:48pm
Leah Wiederhorn, a Center for Reproductive Rights attorney, speaks with reporters following a hearing on telemedicine abortions in Shawnee County District Court, Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Topeka, Kansas. The center is representing a Wichita clinic seeking an order to prevent the state from attempting to enforce a ban on medication abortions in which the physician confers with the patient by webcam. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — In a story May 22 about a legal dispute over telemedicine abortions in Kansas, The Associated Press dropped the word “go” in quote from Mary Kay Culp, the executive director of the anti-abortion group Kansans for Life. The full quote should have read, “They could go back and turn over virtually all our abortion laws.”

