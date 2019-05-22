202
Kansas Christian school founder acquitted of child sex abuse

By The Associated Press May 22, 2019 8:20 am 05/22/2019 08:20am
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The co-founder of a suburban Kansas City school has been found not guilty of child sexual abuse charges.

Fox4KC reports 49-year-old Dennis Creason was acquitted Tuesday on several counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Creason and his wife, of Bonner Springs, co-founded founded Oaklawn Christian School in Shawnee. He was accused of lewd fondling or touching of children under the age of 14 between 2009 and early 2018.

Oaklawn Christian School closed following Creason’s arrest.

Creason testified during the trial that he never had sexual contact with the children. His attorneys argued the five girls who testified were coached about what to say.

But prosecutors argued the children were afraid of Creason and had no reason to lie.

Information from: WDAF-TV, http://www.wdaftv4.com

National News
