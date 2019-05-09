202
Home » National News » Jury awards former prison…

Jury awards former prison warden $438K in retaliation case

By The Associated Press May 9, 2019 8:42 am 05/09/2019 08:42am
Share

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A jury has awarded a former Michigan prison warden $438,000 after finding supervisors retaliated against him for defending a female subordinate who complained about sexual discrimination and harassment.

The Detroit Free Press reports an Ingham County Circuit Court jury returned the verdict this week in the case of Jeff Larson, who was warden at Central Michigan Correctional Facility.

Larson retired in 2017 and took a pay cut when he was demoted to resident unit manager.

The Michigan Department of Corrections says Larson was demoted for failing to comply with all the terms of a court order after he was stopped for drunken driving in 2013. Larson’s attorney James Fett argued his client was targeted.

The Michigan attorney general’s office, which represented the corrections department, is reviewing the decision.

___

Information from: Detroit Free Press, http://www.freep.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!